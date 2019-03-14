The Black Keys performing at the Q as part of 31-date North American tour

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Akron’s The Black Keys are making a stop at Quicken Loans Arena as part of an extensive 31-date North American tour.

According to a press release, Modest Mouse will join them on all stops. Shannon & The Clams, *Repeat Repeat and Jerry Wilson will join them on various stops.

The Black Keys will perform in Cleveland Sept. 30. Ticket presales begin March 19, and general sales start March 22.

The 31-city tour kicks off Sept. 23 in Denver and will include stops in Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Austin and Los Angeles.

The Black Keys recently debuted the new song Lo/Hi, the first new music from the band since their 2014 album “Turn Blue.”

Formed in Akron in 2001, The Black Keys have released eight studio albums. They’ve won six Grammy Awards and headlined festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza and Governor’s Ball.

To buy tickets, click here or here.

For much more on The Black Keys, click here.