Suspect in deadly shooting after Solon crash changes plea

SOLON, Ohio — The man accused of shooting and killing a woman after a car crash in Solon back in August 2016 changed his plea Thursday morning.

Matthew Desha, of North Ridgeville, was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Solon and Richmond Roads in August 2016, when he suddenly swerved and sped through the light, slamming into another vehicle.

He is then accused of getting out of his vehicle with an AR-15 rifle, walking up to the vehicle and shooting the driver, identified as 53-year-old Deborah Pearl of Twinsburg.

According to police, Pearl was taken to an area hospital, where she passed away.

Desha faced charges of aggravated murder and murder, as well as multiple counts each of attempted aggravated murder, felonious assault and discharge of a firearm near prohibited premises

He plead not guilty in August 2016. At that point Desha waived his right to a preliminary hearing and his case was sent to the Cuyahoga County grand jury.

In September 2016 Desha was indicted on 16 counts.

At a hearing Thursday morning Desha changed his plea to not guilty by reason of insanity, according to the bailiff.

