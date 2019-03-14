Suspect escaped custody of Euclid police, last seen at Steelyard Commons

EUCLID, Ohio– The Euclid Police Department is searching for a fugitive who escaped Thursday afternoon.

Jonathan Alexander Lamun, 24, was being transported to the jail after his arrest for aggravated menacing. Euclid police said he kicked out the window of the transport vehicle and ran away at about 3 p.m. He was last seen at Steelyard Commons in Cleveland.

Authorities said Lamum is considered dangerous. Do not approach him.

Lamun is 6 feet tall and weighs 163 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Euclid Police Department at 216-289-8493. If seen, contact your local police immediately.