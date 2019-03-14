St. Patrick’s Day Guide: Bar celebrations, other events and special transportation deals in CLE

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Northeast Ohio will be a sea of green this weekend for St. Patrick’s Day!

Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day parade steps off at 2:04 p.m. But there are bar specials and events all day long.

Check out our list:

Bar events and specials:

Bar Louie

1352 W. 6th St., Cleveland

Specials including green beer and Tullamore Dew with music and other entertainment all day Sunday.

Brick and Barrel Brewing

1844 Columbus Road, Cleveland

From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Irish ale and Irish Nitro stout on draft along with Irish whiskey and coffee drinks, live bagpipes, Irish dancers and Irish food.

Burgers 2 Beer

1938 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

Special menu including Irish egg rolls, reuben and corned beef sandwiches.

Collision Bend Brewery

1250 Old River Road, Cleveland

Brunch will be served from noon to 3 p.m. There will be Irish brunch specials from noon to 3 p.m. and drink specials throughout the day.

The Flat Iron Cafe

1114 Center St., Cleveland

Opens for kegs and eggs at 7 a.m. Celebration includes Cleveland Firefighter Pipes and Drums directly after the parade, face painting by Karen Fair and balloon characters by the Balloon Ninja.

Goldhorn Brewery

1361 E. 55th St., Cleveland

Opens at 9 a.m. with a special St. Patrick’s Day menu.

Great Lakes Brewing Co.

2516 Market Ave., Cleveland

Starting at 10 a.m. and running through 8 p.m., enjoy live music, food specials, green beer and plenty of Conway’s Irish Ale andWolfhound Stout. Cleveland Firefighters Memorial Pipes and Drums at 11 a.m.; Opus 216 performance from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Greenhouse Tavern

2038 E. 4th St. Cleveland

Corned beef specials and drinks. The patio and rooftop open at 7 a.m.

Hofbrauhaus

1550 Chester Ave., Cleveland

Opens at 9 a.m. with a St. Patrick’s Day inspired buffet and green beer. There will also music throughout the day.

The Hopp Inn

4896 Pearl Road, Cleveland

A St. Patrick’s Day menu with Guinness Blonde on tap, Irish car bomb and many other food and drink specials.

House of Blues

308 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

15th annual St. Patrick’s Day Party begins at 9 a.m. Music all day with no cover charge.

Lucky’s Market

11620 Clifton Blvd., Cleveland

Green beer starts flowing at 10 a.m. There will also be Big Arse corned beef sandwiches along with other Irish food throughout the store and gift card giveaways through 1 p.m.

Masthead Brewing Co.

1261 Superior Ave., Cleveland

Doors open at 8 a.m., and a $5 cover starts at 10 a.m. There will be a full draft list available plus beer stations. A St. Patrick’s Day menu begins at 8:30 a.m.

Pickwick & Frolic

2035 E. 4th St., Cleveland

Doors open at 8 a.m. with special drink prices. There is a breakfast menu from 8 to 11 a.m., and the Pickwick pub menu is available from 11 a.m. to close. There will be music from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Treehouse

820 College Ave., Cleveland

Doors open at 10 a.m. There will be live traditional Irish music all day along with a special food menu.

Whistle and Keg

818 Huron Road, Cleveland

Opens 7 a.m. with green beer, irish music, drink specials, giveaways and a festive shot bar.

Wild Eagle Saloon

921 Huron Road, Cleveland

Opens at 6 a.m. with live music all day along with a free Irish breakfast for the first 50 people through the door. There will also be drink specials on green beer, Tullamore Dew shots and Irish car bombs.

Winking Lizard

Lakeway, Gateway, Galleria and Macedonia locations will open at 10 a.m.

Other events

Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day 5K Run

334 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

Race starts at 9 a.m. on West 6th Street. Race day registration begins at 7 :30 a.m. on West 6th Street. For more, click here.

Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The parade begins at 2:04 p.m. on Superior Avenue at E. 18th Street and will end at the intersection of Rockwell Avenue and Ontario Street. The 2019 parade theme is Irish Churches of the Diocese of Cleveland.

Transportation Specials

RTA

Riders can purchase a commemorative St. Patrick’s Day round trip ticket from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the following stations: Brookpark, Puritas, West Park, Triskett, West 117th Street, Tower City Blue/Green Line, Shaker-Warrensville and Green Road. Seniors over 65 and children between six and 12 can get a round trip pass for $2.50. Children five and under are free.

The Waterfront Line will be replaced with 67 R buses, which will operate every 30 minutes between Tower City and all the stops along the Waterfront Line to South Harbor. C Line trolley service will run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For more, click here.

Lyft

Lyft is partnering with the Cleveland Police Foundation and Jameson to offer $7,000 in free ride credits to provide transportation to and from downtown. Party goers coming from or going to downtown Cleveland, North Olmsted, Strongsville, Lakewood and Willoughby can obtain codes for $5 off rides on Jameson’s social channels. Race participants and anyone downtown can do the same. Cleveland police officers will also be handing out the promo gift cards.