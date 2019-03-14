Severe weather leaves northeast Ohioans without power

CLEVELAND — People throughout northeast Ohio are experiencing power outages Thursday night in wake of the severe weather.

As of 8:40 p.m. over 3,900 FirstEnergy customers were reportedly without power.

Stark County has been most impacted by these outages with over 3,000 customers without power.

FirstEnergy says power should be restored to all areas by 11:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Cleveland Public Power is urging customers to report any outages to their Trouble Department by calling (216) 664-3156 or by using their online form, here.

If tonight's storm causes an outage in your area please contact our Trouble Department at 216.664.3156 to report the outage. #besafe @CityofCleveland — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) March 14, 2019

The National Weather Service has also issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for multiple northeast Ohio counties effect until 10 p.m.

Mahoning, Portage and Stark counties are under a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING in effect until 9 p.m.

A TORNADO WARNING has also been issued for Portage and Mahoning counties. It is in effect until 9:15 p.m.

