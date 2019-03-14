× Report: LeBron James trade was ‘contemplated’ by Lakers

LOS ANGELES — Was there a chance the Lakers could have traded LeBron James?

Bleacher Report’s Ric Bucher wrote about that chance in an article called, “What could the Lakers get for LeBron?”

Bucher wrote, “The subject of moving James was contemplated by the Lakers, a team source said, weeks before (ESPN broadcaster Jeff) Van Gundy aired it.”

According to Bucher, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss was so upset over rumors about what the team might trade for Anthony Davis, that she thought about trading James.

“James’ agent, Rich Paul, was widely accused of spreading those rumors because Davis is also one of his clients. Paul denied to B/R that he leaked the Lakers’ interest in Davis, but Buss suspected otherwise and was furious. The idea of terminating the franchise’s relationship with Paul by moving James at least crossed Buss’ mind, the team source said, and Paul was made aware of that,” Bucher wrote.

James opted out of the final year of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers last summer and signed a four-year, $154 million deal with Los Angeles.

Last week, he moved past Michael Jordan into fourth place on the NBA’s career scoring list.

**More on LeBron James, here**