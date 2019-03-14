President Trump to hold fundraiser in Canton, tour tank plant in Lima

Posted 11:56 am, March 14, 2019, by , Updated at 12:00PM, March 14, 2019

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House on March 14, 2019 in Washington, DC. Later in the day, Varadkar and President Trump will travel to Capitol Hill to attend the Friends of Ireland Luncheon. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

LIMA, Ohio– President Donald Trump is set to travel to Ohio next week to highlight his investments in defense spending and to raise money for his re-election bid.

The White House says Trump will tour and deliver remarks at the Lima Army Tank Plant, the nation’s last remaining tank manufacturing facility. Earlier this year the Pentagon announced a $714 million order to upgrade M1 Abrams tanks at the plant, which the White House says is leading to the hiring of hundreds of new workers.

Trump’s re-election fundraiser, which will also benefit the Republican National Committee, will be held in Canton, Ohio on Wednesday. Trump is stepping up his re-election efforts as his campaign hire staff and builds infrastructure in anticipation of a bitter 2020 fight.

