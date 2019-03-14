Powerball jackpot climbs to nearly $500 million

Nobody matched all the winning numbers in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing and that means the jackpot for Saturday climbs to almost $500 million.

The estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is $495 million, according to the Powerball website. The cash option of the jackpot will be just over $300 million.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s drawing were: 18, 36, 45, 47, 69 with a Powerball of 14.

Powerball is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Saturday’s drawing ranks among the top 10 highest Jackpots for the Powerball: