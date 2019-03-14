Missing: Daniel Alonso

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing individuals and reunite them with their families.

Daniel Alonso, 28, was last seen the night of February 25 in Cleveland.

Police say his car was left in the driveway, but his keys were gone. Daniel is 5'10" and weighs about 155 pounds.

He takes daily medication that he doesn't have with him. Police have reason to believe he may have gone to Florida.

If you know anything about his whereabouts please call Detective Grabski with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-2704.

