Inside look at Cleveland’s first medical marijuana dispensary

CLEVELAND– A medical marijuana dispensary will soon open in Cleveland.

The Botanist, located on Lakeside Avenue East, is giving FOX 8 News an inside look at the facility before it opens to the public. The shop is waiting for final approval from the state.

When it opens, The Botanist will only offer flower material. Processed products, including oils, capsules and edibles, will be available later.

Customers need to be registered for medical cannabis through the State Medical Board of Ohio. Only 10 customers are allowed inside at a time.

(More information on registering and qualifying conditions here)

The Botanist also has locations in Wickliffe and Canton.

