I-Team: Video takes you inside investigation into west side crime spree

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained exclusive video as Cleveland police rush to a fast food spot moments after a hold-up, and this takes you inside the investigation into a west side crime spree.

Officer body camera video just released to the I-Team comes from a call for a violent robbery last month near West 150th and Lorain.

As police arrive, one officer asks if everyone is OK. A worker gives a chilling response, saying, “Yeah, we didn't get shot or nothing."

Employees tell police two robbers came in wearing masks and gloves. One had a shotgun. One had a handgun. They stole money from the safe and cash registers totaling about $2,000.

The crime adds to the list of a series of violent attacks in recent months on the city’s far west side, leaving people terrorized. And now, maybe a connection.

Police arrested three suspects for that restaurant hold-up investigated on body camera about eight blocks away from that scene.

Court records show police found those guys in a car. And in the trunk, police found a sawed-off shotgun. And inside, two handguns. And police call those suspects persons of interest in other robberies.

Police say the suspects may be tied to other fast food robberies.

Meantime, we’ve also seen women carjacked while shopping in the same area. That has led citizens to start a shopping safety group.

Back at the scene from the video just released, an officer tells people at the restaurant the crooks could be headed to prison for a long time. He said, “Here's what we're gonna hope for. If we get a hit, and we can connect them, these guys, they're going for a while. So let’s see what we can figure out. OK?"

Police have filed charges against the three men arrested, but so far, only for weapons and one robbery.

We’ll be watching as the investigation develops.

41.499320 -81.694361