Parking and hotel shuttles moving to new location at Cleveland Hopkins Airport; changes go into effect Friday

CLEVELAND -- More changes will take effect Friday for passengers traveling to and from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

According to the airport, parking and hotel shuttles will be moved to the yellow lot, which is off to the side of the terminal.

Taxi service will still pick up passengers at baggage level and pick-up and drop-off for rideshare services will remain at the terminal.

The yellow lot is located on the north side of baggage claim, accessed by a road behind the blue and red lots.

Hopkins is making complimentary luggage carts available for those who need them.

The airport said the transportation moves are being made ahead of construction of a multi-million dollar ground transportation center to accommodate increased passenger traffic.