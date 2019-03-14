Hallmark cutting ties with Lori Loughlin after arrest in college admissions scam case

LOS ANGELES — Hallmark says it is cutting ties with actress Lori Loughlin following her arrest in a sprawling college admissions scam case.

In a statement Thursday, the parent company of the Hallmark Channel says it was “saddened” by the recent allegations.

Prosecutors allege that Loughlin and her husband paid $500,000 to have their daughters labeled as crew-team recruits at the University of Southern California, even though neither is a rower.

Hallmark Cards Inc. says it will no longer work with Loughlin and has stopped development of all productions involving her.

Loughlin is a big presence for Hallmark and its Crown Media Family Networks channels that include the flagship Hallmark Channel.

She’s been a longtime star of the channel’s Christmas movies and is also is in its “Garage Sale Mysteries” movies and the series “When Calls the Heart.”

Loughlin’s lawyer Perry Visconti did not immediately reply to an email requesting comment.

