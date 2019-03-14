Fox Recipe Box: Irish Hot Pockets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Leftover corned beef and cabbage can easily be transformed into another meal with this recipe that combines the best flavors of the St. Patrick's Day holiday.

Catherine St John is the owner of the Western Reserve School of Cooking and she showed Fox 8's Kristi Capel how to make her version of an Irish Hot Pocket tasty sandwich.

Click here to see the Spring schedule of cooking classes at the Western Reserve School of Cooking in Hudson.

Corned Beef and Cabbage Hot Pockets

Makes 8

1 Tbs olive oil

1 lb. Thinly sliced corned beef, cut into thin strips

1 onion, sliced thin

2 cups thinly sliced green cabbage

Salt and pepper, to taste

8 slices swiss cheese

2 sheets puff pastry, cut into four squares for each sheet

1 egg

2 Tbs cream

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

In a skillet heat the olive oil and saute the onion for a few minutes on medium heat. Add in the cabbage and corned beef and continue to saute until the cabbage is wilted. Season with salt and pepper.

Transfer the mixture to a sheet pan and allow to completely cool.

In a small bowl whisk the egg with the cream.

Lay out the puff pastry and lightly brush with the egg wash. Lay 1 piece of the swiss cheese towards the lower ½ of the pastry, making sure you leave about a ½ inch edge at the bottom. Divide the filling into 8 portions and place each portion on top of the cheese.

Fold the top ½ of the pastry over the filling and using a fork seal the pastry around all 3 edges. Place on a parchment lined sheet pan. Using a small knife make a small V cut in the top. Brush the top of each pastry with the egg wash.

Place in the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes or until the pastry is a deep golden brown. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 5-6 minutes before serving.

Serve with Homemade Russian Dressing.