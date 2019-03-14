× Fourth-grader brings loaded gun to St. Francis School in Cleveland

CLEVELAND-A fourth-grade student at St.Francis School in Cleveland has been expelled for bringing a loaded gun to class in his book bag this morning.

The 9-year-old was reportedly showing off the weapon to other kids in class. A teacher confiscated the 9-year-old’s book bag and called Cleveland police.

The student was taken to the fifth district police station to be picked up by his mother.

St.Francis said in a release Thursday, “Cleveland police do not, at this time, believe there was any intent to cause harm to anyone. After discussions with a parent of the student in question, and in keeping with school policies, the student will not be returning to St. Francis School.”