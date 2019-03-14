Donations needed for puppy hit by train in Butler County

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Animal Friends Humane Society needs help with donations after rescuing a three-month-old puppy who was hit by a train this week.

According to the shelter’s Facebook post, he lost his back legs and tail and he has to have his left eye removed. However, it doesn’t appear he suffered internal damage.

“Trooper,” as they’ve since named him, is said to be in good spirits despite all he’s been through and has a hearty appetite.

The shelter wrote in a separate post that they chose not to euthanize him because vets gave him a promising prognosis.

They also thanked the community for their support.

