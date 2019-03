Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRTLAND, Ohio-- The Kirtland Fire Department responded to a blaze at a house at Chillicothe Road and Barristers Court on Thursday.

No one was home at the time. Police said the family's dog was taken to Kirtland Veterinary Clinic, but it did not survive.

Chillicothe Road was closed for a portion of the afternoon as crews put out the fire.