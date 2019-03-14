Company creates new Bible aimed at millennials

A new hipster version of the Bible was just created by a company called Alabaster, Vox reports.

The Bible has its own sleek design and artsy photos.

It’s also written in a way that’s easy for young people and millennials to understand.

“We want these books to be true and relevant to millennials,” co-founder Bryan Chung told Vox. “We are all on our iPhones, but we also respond really well to visual imagery, and so it has to really grasp our attention. If it does, it can change the way we think.”

“Christian art and design can come off as really cheesy,” he said. “But faith, like everything, needs to meet the culture where they are. So we’re creating materials that are approachable, and also represent the intersection of art and faith.”

The company says its goal is to get new generations talking about the Bible and sharing it with one another.

The new Bible is actually sold in volumes; each of the four gospels, the Book of romans and the Book of Psalms are sold separately.

Each volume costs between $40 and $60.

