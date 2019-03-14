× Browns officially add four more free agents

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns signed four more free agents on Thursday.

Deals were finalized with defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, tight end Demetrius Harris, linebacker Adarius Taylor and offensive lineman Eric Kush.

“Every year is different. With that being said, we take the same processes of how we go about business,” said Browns general manager John Dorsey, in a news release.

“By no means is anybody content with 7-8-1. We want to be better than that. Part of the objective of this class is to get better. At the end of the day, everybody in the organization feels that, you know what, we have gotten a little bit better and we are going to compete in the AFC North.”

Richardson becomes the second defensive lineman added to the Browns this week, joining Olivier Vernon. Vernon was acquired in a trade with the Giants that also brought wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland.

Harris and Kush have previous connections to Dorsey.

The general manager signed Harris as a undrafted free agent in 2013 and selected Kush in the draft that same year when he was with the Chiefs.

