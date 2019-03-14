Browns GM John Dorsey to discuss free agent signings

BEREA, Ohio– Cleveland general manager John Dorsey will speak to members of the media on a conference call Thursday afternoon following a round of free agent signings.

It’s been a busy week for Dorsey. He traded guard Kevin Zeitler and safety Jabrill Peppers to the Giants in exchange for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and linebacker Olivier Vernon. Cleveland also gave up its first-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Browns also signed defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, tight end Demetrius Harris and linebacker Adarius Taylor. Those three players are expected to answer questions during Thursday’s media call.

