Biometric ID technology now at Cleveland Hopkins security checkpoints

CLEVELAND– Travelers at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport can now use biometric technology to identify themselves at security checkpoints.

CLEAR became available on Thursday at the central and south checkpoints. It uses a person’s fingerprint or eye scan, instead of a traditional ID.

The service requires a membership, which is $15 per month. Members can add additional family for an extra $50 a year.

“CLEAR is committed to making travel easier, safer and more enjoyable for Clevelanders, and for anyone who chooses to visit America’s North Coast,” said Gina Bruzzichesi, CLEAR’s SVP of Operations, in a news release. “Cleveland is a great city and an important market for CLEAR, and we’re thrilled to bring new jobs to the region that can also help improve the overall travel experience.”

The anti-terrorism technology is terrified by the Department of Homeland Security. It’s also in use at 27 airports in the country with more than 3 million members.