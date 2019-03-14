Authorities responding to storm damage across Stark County

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — Stark County residents are seeing damage following Thursday’s severe weather.

Stark County experienced thunderstorms Thursday evening and at one point was placed under a tornado warning.

Our FOX 8 crews are currently at a home on 14th Street NW in Perry Township where a tree has gone through the a house.

Canton police reported on Facebook that they’re currently responding to numerous reports of trees, poles and wires down across the city.

They remind citizens to use extreme caution if you come across any of these issues and to please report them.

They say all downed wires should be treated as being live.

Meanwhile, a Canton resident shared the following photos of damage to her home with FOX 8.