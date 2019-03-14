Arkansas woman on vicious dog attack: ‘They were literally eating me alive’

*WARNING: Some images in the above video are disturbing

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Arkansas — An Arkansas woman is recovering after being dragged behind a house and viciously attacked by a pack of dogs, WREG reported.

The 27-year-old, who did not want to be identified, had more bites than her doctor was able to count.

“He said he stopped counting at 200,” Lisa Ennis, the woman’s mother, told WREG.

The attack happened last Friday as the woman was walking home. She said about 10 dogs dragged her behind a house, ripping off some of her clothes in the process.

“The first dog jumped up and it got me on the arm, and then they all just flocked,” the victim said.

“I mean, they were literally eating me alive,” she said.

Another woman driving by heard her screams and was able to scare the dogs away, WREG reported.

“I was in shock, I was in shock,” Ennis said of her daughter’s injuries. “I couldn’t believe it.”

The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office told WREG that deputies spoke to the dogs’ owners, but said there’s legally nothing they can do since it’s not illegal in St. Francis County to have unleashed dogs.

WREG spoke to the dogs’ owner who said they knew nothing about the attack and suggested it could have been coyotes.

The sheriff’s office said the victim’s best recourse might be civil action.