CLEVELAND — After no one won the Powerball Saturday, the jackpot raised to $448 million, which is the highest it has been this year.

The cash value of the jackpot is $271.7 million.

The WINNING NUMBERS for Wednesday’s drawing were 69-36-45-47-18 with a Powerball of 14.

You have a 1 in 292,201,338 odds of winning the grand prize.

