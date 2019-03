Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- So far, the first 12 days of March have been sharply colder. On the contrary, we are in the midst of a two-day warm-up showcasing a "Spring Preview" with the pinnacle of warmth coming our way on Thursday.

Thursday’s warmth should be accompanied by sunny periods around midday. With enough sun, temperatures may actually climb over 70°F, but as evening approaches, the thunderstorm risk will rise.

To read more about the weather, CLICK HERE.