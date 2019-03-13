Tyrod Taylor signs with Los Angeles Chargers

Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– The Los Angeles Chargers are signing Tyrod Taylor to a two-year contract to be Philip Rivers’ backup, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity on Wednesday because the deal had not been formally announced. NFL Network first reported the signing.

Taylor has started 46 games during his eight-year career. He started the first three games last season for Cleveland before suffering a concussion and back injury against the New York Jets. Taylor was not able to regain his starting job due to the emergence of Baker Mayfield.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn was Taylor’s offensive coordinator in Buffalo in 2016.

