× There’s a Facebook event for the Cleveland Browns Super Bowl Parade

CLEVELAND– Cleveland Browns fans are a lot of things. Pessimistic isn’t one of them.

Attendance for an event on Facebook called the Cleveland Browns Super Bowl Parade is growing in light of the team’s recent acquisition.

It appears the event page was created the day after the Cavaliers championship parade in 2016. Right now, the parade is scheduled for Feb. 19, 2033, but fans are asking to change the date to 2020.

That positivity stems from a team stacked with young talent, including Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward. Tuesday night, word spread the Browns traded for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here