Teacher faces charges for staging student fight club in special ed classroom



CLOVERDALE, California – A high school teacher faces charges in an investigation into a student fight club at school.

Frederico Vargas, 41, faces 13 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and 5 counts of endangering children.

School officials at Cloverdale High School contacted police when cellphone video of a fight surfaced.

CBS San Francisco got a statement from the school.

“Last week, the administration at Cloverdale High School and our district office were made aware of concerning allegations that a teacher may have been encouraging students to engage in “fighting” in class, and I want to assure our school community that the employee has been placed on leave pending the outcome of our investigation,” the statement said.

“The information available indicates that the “fighting” occurred during a few class periods over two days last week but again, our investigation is continuing.”

“We have contacted the parents of students in the classroom to begin the process of gathering information essential to the investigation. I can confirm that we learned about this situation through an employee, and this allows me to stress the importance of encouraging all students and staff to always speak up if ever they see or hear something concerning.”

“We are now working with law enforcement and the proper authorities to ensure that a complete investigation is conducted.”

There were multiple fights and student injuries over a period of time, and one injury required medical treatment.