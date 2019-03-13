Take a tour: 50,000-square-foot home once owned by brothers who built Terminal Tower, Shaker Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTING VALLEY, Ohio -- A huge piece of Cleveland history is nestled on several acres in Hunting Valley, once owned by two of the most influential businessmen in the country.

But many don't realize a 10-bedroom, 50,000-square-foot home is located there (and it's for sale). And if they do, they might not be aware of its historical significance.

"It's really an example of Cleveland at its best," said historian Dan Ruminski. "Our gilded age."

The home was originally owned by brothers Oris and Mantis Van Sweringen. The brothers, who were in the railroad business, among other things, built both the Terminal Tower and Shaker Heights. At one point, they were among the top 64 richest and most powerful businessmen in the country, controlling over $3 billion in assets.

The home in Hunting Valley, known as Roundwood Manor, is now owned by a private resident.

But when the Van Sweringen brothers were alive, it served as their "country home" and a property where they would bring clients from all over the country. The home was originally a barn, and the brothers transformed it into a 90,000-square-foot masterpiece.

"The Van Sweringens had a cow business and raised them for milk and cheeses," said Ruminski. "They decided to make the barn their retreat and entertain guests. So most of the house was a barn.

"It was set up more or less to entertain clients from all over the country," said Ruminski. "You could come here and ride horses, swim in the pool, play outdoor polo. It was socializing with your customers, which still goes on today."

At any given time, Ruminski said, there were 50 to 80 guests staying at the estate.

The brothers died in 1935 and 1936.

The home eventually was cut down to 50,000 square feet. But it still has an indoor Olympic-sized pool along with several bedrooms, sitting rooms, bathrooms and dining rooms.

The 10-bedroom, 11-bathroom home is listed on HowardHanna.com for $4.4 million.

Take a tour below: