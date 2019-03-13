Show Info: March 13, 2019
David’s Spicy Glazed Salmon & Rice
Click here for the recipe!
Parma Lapidary Club
It’s a hidden gem in Cleveland that will change the way you look at rocks.
2130 West 110th St., Cleveland 44102
http://www.parmalapidary.com/
All About Onions
Whole Foods Orange Village chef, Greg Dominic, explains the different types of onions and what they are best used for.
50 Wall St., Orange 44122
https://www.wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/orangevillage
Paladar Latin Kitchen
Fresh flavors just in time for spring! George Matos, Executive Chef at Paladar Latin Kitchen & Rum Bar, shares a recipe for Coconut Rum Glazed Shrimp.
28601 Chagrin Blvd #900, Woodmere 44122
Start Your Health Journey
Local mom & health coach, Danielle DeBoe Harper, talks about how she transformed her life and how YOU can too!
http://www.deboestudio.com/
Reilly’s Irish Bakery
Buttermilk scones, Irish soda bread, Shepherd’s pie. Those are just a few specialties you’ll find at Reilly’s Irish Bakery.
Fairview Park: 22650 Lorain Rd.
Westside Market location
Digestive Disease Consultants
March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month. Dr. Maya Merheb from Digestive Disease Consultants shares five facts everyone should know.
877-891-ENDO
1299 Industrial Parkway North, Suite 110
Brunswick, OH 44212
500 E. Royalton Road, Suite 100
Broadview Hts, OH 44147
3985 Medina Road, Suite 120
Medina, OH 44256
Lineweaver Financial
Jim Lineweaver, Founder & CEO of Lineweaver Financial Group, chats about a special 4-part series in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame