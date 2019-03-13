× Show Info: March 13, 2019

David’s Spicy Glazed Salmon & Rice

Parma Lapidary Club

It’s a hidden gem in Cleveland that will change the way you look at rocks.

2130 West 110th St., Cleveland 44102

http://www.parmalapidary.com/

All About Onions

Whole Foods Orange Village chef, Greg Dominic, explains the different types of onions and what they are best used for.

50 Wall St., Orange 44122

https://www.wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/orangevillage

Paladar Latin Kitchen

Fresh flavors just in time for spring! George Matos, Executive Chef at Paladar Latin Kitchen & Rum Bar, shares a recipe for Coconut Rum Glazed Shrimp.

28601 Chagrin Blvd #900, Woodmere 44122

Start Your Health Journey

Local mom & health coach, Danielle DeBoe Harper, talks about how she transformed her life and how YOU can too!

http://www.deboestudio.com/

Reilly’s Irish Bakery

Buttermilk scones, Irish soda bread, Shepherd’s pie. Those are just a few specialties you’ll find at Reilly’s Irish Bakery.

Fairview Park: 22650 Lorain Rd.

Westside Market location

Digestive Disease Consultants

March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month. Dr. Maya Merheb from Digestive Disease Consultants shares five facts everyone should know.

877-891-ENDO

1299 Industrial Parkway North, Suite 110

Brunswick, OH 44212

500 E. Royalton Road, Suite 100

Broadview Hts, OH 44147

3985 Medina Road, Suite 120

Medina, OH 44256

Lineweaver Financial

Jim Lineweaver, Founder & CEO of Lineweaver Financial Group, chats about a special 4-part series in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame