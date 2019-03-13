Shaker Heights police: Juvenile screaming in streets just excited Browns fan

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio– The Shaker Heights Police Department received an unusual 911 call Tuesday night.

The frantic called described seeing a male yelling while running down the street, police said. Officers found the juvenile who said he was celebrating the Cleveland Browns adding three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

“After everyone shared their combined excitement, the future General Manager for the Browns quietly returned to his residence to resume his festivities without disturbing the neighbors,” the police department said.

Reports indicated the Browns gave up a first-round draft pick, a third-round draft pick and safety Jabrill Peppers in exchange for OBJ.

