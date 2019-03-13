School closings

Rock royalty named as special guests for 34th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction

BROOKLYN, New York – Rock legends and one current pop star will be helping honor the 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

The ceremony will be held March 29 at the Baclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

This year’s inductees are The Cure, Def Leppard, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies.

Stevie Nicks, who made it into the Rock Hall in 1998 with Fleetwood Mac, will be inducted by Harry Styles, while Brian May of Queen will induct Def Leppard, and Janelle Monae will induct Janet Jackson.

The ceremony will also include Trent Reznor inducting The Cure; David Byrne inducting Radiohead; Duran Duran’s John Taylor and Simon Le Bon inducting Roxy Music; and Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles inducting The Zombies.

A special exhibit dedicated to this year’s inductees will open at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland on March 22.

The ceremony will air on HBO on April 27.

