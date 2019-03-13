Reports: Safety Earl Thomas opts for Ravens over Browns

BALTIMORE– Former Seahawks safety Earl Thomas will sign a four-year, $55 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on Wednesday.

The Browns felt good about their chances of landing Thomas, Jason La Canfora with CBS Sports reported Tuesday night.

Cleveland needs to add to the secondary. They traded safety Jabrill Peppers to the Giants for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Thomas would have been an upgrade.

Yeaaaaaaaa !! 💰🙏🏾 — Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) March 13, 2019

Rapoport also reported running back Mark Ingram will join Thomas in Baltimore, inking his own three-year, $15 million contract.

