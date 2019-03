CLEVELAND, Ohio – ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Cleveland Browns are signing tight end Demetrius Harris to a two-year deal.

Former Chiefs’ TE Demetrius Harris intends to sign a two-year deal with the Cleveland Browns, per source. Browns adding yet another weapon for QB Baker Mayfield. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

Harris, 27, spent the last six seasons in Kansas City.

Harris caught 57 passes for 605 yards and six touchdowns over his entire run with the Chiefs.

This follows the news that the Browns have traded for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.