Police and federal agents swarm Cleveland streets in heroin and fentanyl trafficking raid

Posted 8:47 am, March 13, 2019, by and , Updated at 09:06AM, March 13, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Dozens of law enforcement officers swarmed streets all over Cuyahoga County Wednesday morning as part of a drug raid.

Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration, U. S. Marshals, and local police served several warrants at houses all over the area.

A Fox 8 camera was there when one of the raids took place just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

More than 20 people face charges.

A news conference detailing the raids is expected to take place at 11 a.m. at Euclid city hall.

The arrests are linked to fentanyl and heroin trafficking.

