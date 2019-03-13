Police and federal agents arrest 16 in Northeast drug trafficking raid linked to overdose deaths

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Dozens of law enforcement officers swarmed streets all over Cuyahoga County Wednesday morning as part of a drug raid.

Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration, U. S. Marshals, and local police served several warrants at houses all over the area.

A Fox 8 camera was there when one of the raids took place just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The arrests are linked to fentanyl and heroin trafficking.

22 people face charges in a 42 count indictment. According to law enforcement at a press conference Wednesday at Euclid City Hall, the people arrested operated out of Euclid, East Cleveland and Cleveland.

They used code words like "casket" and "O.D.," indicating the suspects were aware of the harm they could cause in Northeast Ohio communities, according to law enforcement.

Several hundred law enforcement officers confiscated weapons and drugs in their raids Wednesday.

The organization sold to over 300 customers. There are overdoses linked to the drugs, according to law enforcement.

Of the 22, 6 are still not in custody.

