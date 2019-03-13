Ohio woman passes away from injuries nearly nine years after shooting, suspects may face additional charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men may face homicide charges after an Ohio woman passes away nearly nine years after being shot.

According to Columbus Division of Police, 34-year-old Alexandria Reese was driving on May 27, 2010 when two men, Drakkar Groce, 28, and William Griffin, 27, fired gunshots at a group of people standing on the opposite side of the street.

Reese, who was driving by, was reportedly struck in the neck. She was permanently paralyzed from the neck down.

On May 26, 2016 police identified Groce and Griffin as participants in Reese’s shooting.

They were both arrested and charged with felonious assault.

On Monday, after almost nine years, Reese passed away as a result of the injuries she received from the 2010 shooting. She was pronounced dead at a Columbus area hospital at 11:24 p.m.

Police said that both suspects may face additional charges due to Reese’s passing, pending the Franklin County Coroner’s review.

Groce and Griffin are both incarcerated from successful prosecution of the 2016 charges.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact CPD’s Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.