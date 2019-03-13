Paul Manafort sentenced to 3.5 more years in prison

A federal judge has sentenced former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort to more than 3 1/2 additional years in prison.
That’s on top of the roughly four-year sentence he received in a separate case in Virginia last week.
The sentence followed a scathing assessment by the judge and a prosecutor of Manafort’s crimes.
Earlier Wednesday morning, Manafort apologized for his crimes in federal court..
Manafort, 69, betrayed no emotion as he read his statement in federal court Wednesday from his wheelchair.
The judge said she’d give Manafort credit for accepting responsibility for his crimes.
It’s the former Trump campaign chairman’s second sentencing in as many weeks, with a judge expected to tack on additional prison time beyond the roughly four-year punishment he has already received.
Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team has prosecuted Manafort in Washington and in Virginia related to his foreign consulting work on behalf of a pro-Russia Ukrainian political party. Manafort was convicted of bank and tax fraud in Virginia and pleaded guilty in Washington to two conspiracy counts, each punishable by up to five years in prison.
A prosecutor with special counsel Robert Mueller’s office says former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort “engaged in crime again and again” over more than a decade and undermined American ideals.
Prosecutor Andrew Weissmann did not recommend a particular punishment for Manafort at his sentencing hearing on Wednesday.
But he delivered a scathing assessment of Manafort’s crimes, saying he concealed his foreign lobbying work, laundered millions of dollars and even coached other witnesses to lie.
Weissmann says Manafort’s crimes undermined the rule of law and committed crimes that “go to heart of the American criminal justice system.”
He says Manafort’s upbringing and education could have led him to an exemplary life, but that at each turn, “Mr. Manafort chose to take a different path.”