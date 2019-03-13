Man shot during fight over chicken in Akron

AKRON, Ohio– A man was shot in the shoulder during a fight in Akron Tuesday night.

It happened at a rooming house on West Dalton Avenue.

The 57-year-old victim said he took two pieces of chicken from another resident and ate them. Akron police said the other man became upset, grabbing the victim by the throat and throwing him to the floor.

The suspect fired one shot, according to police. The victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The police department said the suspect was identified, but charges have not been filed.