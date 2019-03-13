× Man accused of raping child with disabilities arrested in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio– A Mahoning County man accused of raping a child with disabilities was arrested on Interstate 80 in Elyria Wednesday afternoon.

Kevin Neely, 37, was wanted by the Struthers Police Department.

The U.S. Marshals Service said they learned Neely and a female associate fled Struthers for Lorain County. They also found out what kind of vehicle they were driving.

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force conducted a traffic stop on Neely on I-80 near Route 57 to make the arrest.

“Today our task force members tracked a violent sexual predator all the way from Struthers to Elyria. Our goal is to make sure violent fugitives stay off the street and ensure the victims get the justice they deserve,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot in a news release.