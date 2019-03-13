× Loughlin posts $1 million bail in bribery case

BOSTON — A federal judge says “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin can be released after posting $1 million bond in a case in which she and her husband are accused of paying bribes to get their daughters into college.

Loughlin stood with her lawyer in the Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday and didn’t speak except to answer “yes” to the judge’s questions.

Magistrate Judge Steve Kim said Loughlin must limit her travel to the continental U.S. and areas around Vancouver, Canada, for work.

Dozens of defendants in the alleged nationwide scheme, including Loughlin’s husband fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested Tuesday. Giannulli posted bond and was released Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege the couple paid $500,000 to have their daughters labeled as crew-team recruits at the University of Southern California, even though neither is a rower.

