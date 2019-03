HIRAM, Ohio – The Hiram Police Department’s first K9 has received state certification.

K9 Guapo is a pure bred German Shepherd. He’ll be two in July.

He’s been training hard with his human partner.

Corporal Devin Brown and Guapo shared a special moment before the state test.

Now the pair has finished their training.

The addition of Guapo was made possible through donations and fundraising.

You can follow Guapo’s journey here.