‘I couldn’t help myself’: Teen talks about OBJ celebration that led to 911 call

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Shaker Heights police responded to a frantic 911 call Tuesday night.

“We had just gotten home from getting groceries around 8:30 p.m. Then I heard screaming. At first I thought it was a woman because the screaming was so high-pitched,” said Corita Jackson, who lives on Winslow Road.

Jackson immediately put her kids back in the car.

“Then I saw this man running down the street just flailing his arms and I was like, ‘Oh my God,'" said Jackson.

She immediately called 911.

“Boom. We got OBJ. I was so excited. I couldn’t help myself. I was jumping all around my house because I couldn’t help myself; I was so excited. My brother told me to stop but I couldn’t because I was so excited. Couldn’t nothing stop me. So, I had to rejoice outside,” said 17-year-old Robert Stewart.

Stewart lives right across the street from Jackson.

“I was just jumping up and down the street, screaming, ‘We got OBJ! We got OBJ!” said Stewart.

However, Stewart's celebration was cut short when officers arrived.

But when he told them why, the officers shared a few moments of celebration.

“They were like, Oh! We got OBJ!! We dapped it up. Everything was all cool. They went about their day,” said Stewart.

Those officers then crossed the street to share the celebration with Jackson.

“He asked me if I was a Browns fan; I said, 'not really.' He was like, 'the kid was celebrating the Browns big win.' I was like, 'they played a game?' He goes, 'no, they got Odell Beckham Jr.' I was like, 'Oh. Well, congratulations,'" said Jackson.

As for Stewart, his celebration plans for a Browns Super Bowl victory probably won’t disturb any neighbors.

“I might be flying,” said Stewart.

