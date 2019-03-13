Georgia bus driver accused of driving under the influence while on the job, police say

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A bus driver from Georgia is accused of driving under the influence while on the job.

According to WSB-TV, Sharon Fisher was pulled over by Emerson police on Monday afternoon.

Witnesses reportedly said she was driving all over the road and nearly hit multiple cars.

The Emerson police chief told the TV station that officers stopped her and gave a field sobriety test. She was then arrested before she could go pick up the children on her route.

“You trust them with your kids. That’s their lives. What would have happened if she would have made it? That’s definitely very scary,” Parent Deshon Roddy said in an interview.

Fisher has since been placed on leave by her school district.