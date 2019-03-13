Former LSU teammates Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry to reunite in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– Together again!

When the Browns traded for Odell Beckham Jr., they reunited a potent wide receiving pair.

Beckham and Jarvis Landry, both born in Louisiana, played together for the LSU Tigers from 2011 to 2013. During their junior year, they were one of the best WR duos in college football, each logging more than 1,000 receiving yards that season.

They will also reunite with their wide receivers coach from LSU, Adam Henry, who signed on with Cleveland last year.

Lucky for us, the Tigers’ Twitter account is full of highlights from their SEC careers. In fact, the football team’s page has been pushing for OBJ and Juice to get back together since last August.

Now, Beckham and Landry combined for seven Pro Bowl selections. Glad LSU understands how Browns fans feel about the deal.

