David’s Spicy Glazed Salmon & Rice

SPICY GLAZED SALMON AND RICE

1 LB. FILLET OF SALMON CUT INTO 3 OR 4 SERVINGS

¼ C. SOY SAUCE

2 TBS HOISIN SAUCE

1 TBS RICE VINEGAR

1 tsp CHILI PASTE WITH GARLIC

1 TBS SESAME OIL

2 TBS CHOPPED SCALLIONS

1 OR 2 TBS CHOPPED CILANTRO

*GALLON ZIP LOCK BAG

RICE

1 C. WHITE RICE

2 C. CHICKEN BOUILLON

1 TBS BUTTER

2 TBS SHALLOTS DICED

3 OR 4 LARGE SHITAKE MUSHROOM CAPS SLICED,STEMS DISCARDED

¼ TSP SALT

USING THE GALLON ZIP LOCK BAG,COMBINE SOY SAUCE, HOISIN SAUCE, RICE VINEGAR, & CHILI PASTE. SHAKE IT UP TO MIX. ADD THE SALMON FILLETS AND REFRIGERATE A COUPLE HOURS.

RICE

START THE RICE ABOUT 20 MINUTES BEFORE YOU START THE SALMON.

ADD THE BUTTER, SHALLOTS, AND SHITAKE MUSHROOMS TO A SKILLET OVER MEDIUM HIGH HEAT. COOK TIL SHALLOTS AND MUSHROOMS JUST START TO SOFTEN. ADD HALF THE SALT AND TAKE OFF THE HEAT.

ADD BROTH, RICE, AND REMAINING SALT TO A MEDIUM SAUCEPAN AND BRING TO A BOIL. STIR IN THE MUSHROOM AND SHALLOT MIXTURE AND COVER. LOWER THE HEAT TO LOW AND COOK 20 MINUTES. DO NOT LIFT LID DURING COOKING AND DO NOT LIFT LID FOR AT LEAST 15 MINUTES AFTER COOKING. DO NOT TOUCH. YOU CAN OPEN AND STIR JUST BEFORE YOU SERVE.

SALMON

HEAT THE SESAME OIL IN A LARGE SKILLET OR SAUTE PAN OVER MEDIUM HIGH HEAT. REMOVE SALMON FROM BAG ( MAKE SURE YOU SAVE THE EXTRA MARINADE IN THE BAG) AND ADD SALMON TO HOT PAN. COOK ABOUT 2 MINUTES PER SIDE. ADD THE REMAINING MARINADE TO THE PAN, COVER, AND REDUCE THE HEAT TO LOW. COOK ANOTHER 4 MINUTES.

GARNISH WITH SCALLIONS AND CILANTRO AND SERVE WITH RICE.

ENJOY!