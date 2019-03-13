Cleveland’s 2019 St. Patrick’s Day parade bringing ‘luck of the Irish’ to downtown

CLEVELAND — It’s time to grab your favorite green apparel and embrace the luck of the Irish as Cleveland hosts one of the biggest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the country this weekend.

A sea of green will flood the city streets for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade which begins at 2:04 p.m.

The parade begins on Superior Avenue at E. 18th Street and will end at the intersection of Rockwell Avenue and Ontario Street.

The 2019 parade theme is Irish Churches of the Diocese of Cleveland.

The map below shows Sunday’s road closures and no parking zones in the downtown area:

