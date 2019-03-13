Car crashes through lobby of Warren hospital

WARREN, Ohio– A car crashed into Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital Wednesday morning.

An elderly woman lost control of her vehicle and drove 40 feet into the lobby, which is under construction, the Warren Fire Department said. She told firefighters her breaks went out.

The woman is being treated for her injuries at the emergency department.

The car plowed through chairs and destroyed the newly-renovated gift shop. Thankfully, no one was in the lobby at the time of the crash.

