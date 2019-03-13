Browns reach deal with LB Adarius Taylor

Posted 3:27 pm, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 03:28PM, March 13, 2019

Adarius Taylor #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches an interception thrown by Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium on December 09, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Will Vragovic/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio– The Browns may have filled a hole at linebacker, reaching agreement with free agent Adarius Taylor on a two-year, $5 million contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

Taylor, who spent the past four seasons with Tampa Bay, could move into the starting spot opened when Cleveland released Jamie Collins. The person who spoke on condition of anonymity because teams can’t announce deals until 4 p.m.

The 28-year-old Taylor made a career-high 10 starts last season and had 60 tackles with an interception and sack. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Taylor could move into the lineup along with Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey.

