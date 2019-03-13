× Browns reach deal with LB Adarius Taylor

BEREA, Ohio– The Browns may have filled a hole at linebacker, reaching agreement with free agent Adarius Taylor on a two-year, $5 million contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

Taylor, who spent the past four seasons with Tampa Bay, could move into the starting spot opened when Cleveland released Jamie Collins. The person who spoke on condition of anonymity because teams can’t announce deals until 4 p.m.

The 28-year-old Taylor made a career-high 10 starts last season and had 60 tackles with an interception and sack. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Taylor could move into the lineup along with Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey.

