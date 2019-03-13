Browns fan sets off fireworks to celebrate Odell Beckham Jr. trade

CLEVELAND, Ohio – In a rare series of events, the good news just keeps coming for Cleveland Browns fans.

This comes as league sources confirm to FOX 8 News that the Cleveland Browns have agreed to acquire star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants.

The news set off feelings of joy and hope for Browns fans, so Ken Carman from 92.3 did what any Browns fan would do.

Fireworks, documented in a series of tweets.

“Super Bowl, super Browns!” is being sung in the hearts of Browns fans everywhere.

His wife closed the series of tweets with a thought about baby names.

“Am I naming my baby Odell?”

There are no fans like Browns fans.